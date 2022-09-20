The Bank of England and Transatlantic Slavery, 1694-1888

20 October: A free talk given by exhibition researcher Dr Michael Bennett for Black History Month

About the event

Join Dr Michael Bennett, exhibition researcher for Slavery & the Bank, for a free talk exploring the research that went into our exhibition. 

When: Thursday 20 October from 6pm to 7pm 

Entry: The talk is free but booking is essential.

About the talk: Dr Michael Bennett will outline the findings of the ongoing archival research into the Bank of England’s links to transatlantic slavery between the 1600s and 1800s, which informed the development of our new exhibition, Slavery & the Bank. Dr Bennett will look at the ways the Bank was connected to the system of transatlantic slavery through its part in the wider financial sector at the time and the business activities of its governors and directors. It will also explore two detailed case studies: the Bank’s financial stake in two plantations in Grenada and the Bank’s role in the distribution of slavery compensation during the 1830s. These case studies will be used as a lens for exploring the broader connections between the City of London and transatlantic slavery in this period.

About Dr Michael Bennett:

Dr Michael Bennett is a Lecturer in Early Modern British History at the University of Sheffield. His research explores Britain’s involvement in transatlantic slavery and colonialism during the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries. He completed his PhD at Sheffield in 2020, and in 2021-22 led the Bank of England’s archival research into its links to historical slavery. He has also worked as a Research Associate at the University of Manchester on the ‘Legacies of the British Slave Trade’ project.

This event is part of our monthly Museum Late event series. The museum will be open until 8pm that evening if you would like to visit the exhibition before or after the talk. Please arrive 15 minutes early to avoid queues as you enter the museum.

This page was last updated 20 September 2022
