The Bank of England and Transatlantic Slavery, 1694-1888

Privacy Notice

How we use your information

The Bank of England (‘we’ or the ‘Bank’) processes your personal data to facilitate your attendance at the event, or to gain access to a hosted online platform. This information includes your name, email address, age and the UK region you live in (if provided). To attend some events we may collect identification or conduct security checks.

If you provide us with any information that could be considered of a special category (for example, information to make special arrangements for building access), we will process this data with your explicit consent.

Photos may be taken at the event, and subsequently used for reasons of public interest to promote events in support of the Bank’s function. At events where photographs will be taken, you will be given verbal or written notice and the opportunity to object to having your image taken.

We will retain your personal data for as long as is required for the purposes for which we collect it. When we have identified this is no longer required, we have measures in place to securely dispose of personal data.

International transfers of personal data

We use third parties to provide events services for us and your personal data may be transferred outside of the UK. Where your personal data is transferred to a country that is not recognised as providing an adequate level of protection for personal data, a valid transfer mechanism is in place to ensure appropriate safeguards for your personal data.

We use Eventbrite, based in the United States, to provide booking solutions for events registration. See their standard contractual clauses for the data transfer mechanism. To view Eventbrite’s privacy notice visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/support/articles/en_US/Troubleshooting/eventbrite-privacy-policy?lg=en_GB.

We use Microsoft Teams, based in the United States, to provide the online platform that allows us to host this event online. Microsoft uses a data transfer mechanism recognised by UK data protection law (standard contractual clauses). To view Microsoft Teams’ privacy notice visit: privacy.microsoft.com/en-gb/privacystatement.

Individuals’ information rights

You have a number of rights under data protection laws in relation to data held about you. For further information on exercising these rights, including how to contact our Data Protection Officer, view our full privacy notice at: https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/legal/privacy.